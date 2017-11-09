Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Meek Mill Prison Sentence Reevaluation Petition Launched
11-09-2017
Meek Mill

(Radio.com) The fallout from Meek Mill's shocking prison continues, with a new petition circulating that calls for Pennsylvania's governor Tom Wolf to reevaluate the rapper's jail sentence.

"In regards to the harsh, undeserving sentencing of Robert Rihmeek Williams (Meek Mill), I felt the need to create a petition to reevaluate the charges, his impact in the community and the subsequent sentencing," the petition states.

"Moreover, the charges that led to his current violation, were subsequently dropped and the stiff sentence was handed down despite recommendations from his probation officer and the district attorney. His efforts to change his image while still remaining true to his artistry and who he is as a man went unnoticed as well."

The petition, entitled "Somebody Save Meek Mill," had generated close to 35,000 signatures at press time, just 17 hours after being launched. Read more here.

