A$AP Ferg Releases 'Trap and a Dream' Video Featuring Meek Mill

"Meek is my brother and will forever have my support, especially in these tough times," Ferg said in a press statement, also sending out a link to the petition for Pennsylvania governor Tom Wolf to look into Meek Mill's current incarceration.

Ferg ends the clip with a quote from Moliere, "The greater the obstacle, the more glory in overcoming it," followed by the hashtag, #FreeMeek. Check out the clip, which contains explicit language, here.