Meek Mill Appeals His Controversial Probation Violation Sentence

Meek is now appealing the sentence and requesting "the recusal of Judge Brinkley from considering and ruling on that motion and from any further adjudicatory role in this case." According to Meek's complaint, the judge ignored the advice of his probation officer and the rapper has "responded well" and "actively participated in an effort towards behavioral change."

"Judge Brinkley has repeatedly offered inappropriate personal and professional advice to the defendant," Mill's attorney Brian Mcmonagle told Billboard. Read more here.