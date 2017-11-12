Alice Cooper Leads Songwriters Hall Of Fame Nominees

A songwriter must be a published writer for a minimum of 20 years with a notable catalog of hit songs to qualify for induction into the Hall, which is dedicated to recognizing the work and lives of those composers and lyricists who create music around the world.

Known as "The Godfather of Shock Rock" as well as a heavy metal music pioneer, Vincent Damon Furnier, using the stage name Alice Cooper, wrote and recorded "I'm Eighteen" and "School's Out" - early 1970s hit songs that endure as teen anthems.

Cooper hits include "Elected" and "No More Mister Nice Guy," and in 2011, he was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Cooper's collaborators have included Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry and Hanoi Rocks guitarist Andy McCoy, while prominent fans include Bob Dylan, the Sex Pistols' John Lydon - who called Cooper's 1971 album "Killer" the greatest rock album ever - and They Might Be Giants, who cited 13 Cooper songs in their song "Why Must I Be Sad?" Read more - here.