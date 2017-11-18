|
Eminem Performs 'Walk On Water' At MTV European Music Awards (Week in Review)
.
Eminem Performs 'Walk On Water' At MTV European Music Awards was a Top 10 story on Tuesday: (Radio.com) (Radio.com) Eminem opened the MTV European Music Awards earlier this week with a breathtaking performance of "Walk On Water" from Wembley Arena in London. Beyonce, who appears on the studio version of the track (produced by Rick Rubin) couldn't make it, so Eminem was joined by the song's co-writer Skylar Grey. The rapper took the stage wearing a black hoodie and paced around in front of a backdrop of snow-covered mountains. Accompanied by piano (played by Grey) and soaring strings, Eminem spewed lines about the challenges of returning to the scene and striving to meet the expectations of his fans. "It's the curse of the standard/ That the first of the Mathers discs set/ Always in search of the verse that I haven't spit yet/ Will this step just be another misstep," he rapped. "Walk On Water" is the first single from Eminem's upcoming album, which is reportedly called Revival. Read more and see a clip of the performance - here.
