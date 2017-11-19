Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Bob Seger Releases Preview Video For New Album 'I Knew You When' (Week in Review)

Bob Seger Releases Preview Video For New Album 'I Knew You When' was a Top 10 story on Wednesday: (hennemusic) Bob Seger is previewing the November 17 release of his latest album, "I Knew You When", with a teaser video featuring snippets of five songs from the project.

Fans can hear clips of the lead single - a cover of Lou Reed's 1989 track, "Busload Of Faith" - alongside the title track, "Blue Ridge", his take on Leonard Cohen's "Democracy", and "Gracile."

Recorded in Nashville and Detroit and produced by Seger, the project is the follow-up to 2014's "Ride Out", which marked the singer's highest US chart debut when that record entered the Billboard 200 at No. 3.

The standard version of "I Knew You When" will be available on 130 gram vinyl and CD, while the deluxe version will be offered on CD, digital download and via select streaming services.

The Deluxe Edition adds three tunes, including "Forward To The Past", "Blue Ridge" and "Glenn's Song", Seger's tribute to longtime friend and Eagles cofounder Glenn Frey, who passed away in 2016 and to whom the album is dedicated to. Seger offered the song as both a free download and tribute to the late Eagles guitarist on the first anniversary of his passing in January.

Seger recently postponed the remaining 19 dates on his Runaway Train tour "upon receiving his doctor's orders to attend to an urgent medical issue concerning his vertebrae."

The rocker "is pleased to report that his recovery from surgery last month is progressing very well", and that an announcement regarding rescheduled shows is expected soon. Watch the teaser video - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

