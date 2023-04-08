Greta Van Fleet Discuss Meeting Legends Like Metallica And Bob Seger

Greta Van Fleet appeared on Audacy Check In to discuss their forthcoming third studio album, "Starcatcher" (due July 21st), and the show sent over an excerpt where they discuss their reaction to meeting music legends like Metallica and Bob Segar.

Jake Kiszka said, "Titans of metal, you know. Giants walking the earth... There's definitely nerves involved, especially when you're backstage with these guys. And then they come up, and as soon as they break the ice, it's amazing because they're just the most genuine, kind guys ever. And then you just talking about music, and it's like we've known each other for forever."

Other topics covered in the interview include New music, ability to release it and then immediately tour it - Album recorded in live setting, how the idea came to be: "A great deal of our power lies in the ability to play live.", said Jake - Creating the imaging and visual representation - Their favorite GVF songs to play live - Tour dates coming soon. Check out the interview here or stream below:

