Greta Van Fleet Discuss Meeting Legends Like Metallica And Bob Seger

Greta Van Fleet appeared on Audacy Check In to discuss their forthcoming third studio album, "Starcatcher" (due July 21st), and the show sent over an excerpt where they discuss their reaction to meeting music legends like Metallica and Bob Segar.
Jake Kiszka said, "Titans of metal, you know. Giants walking the earth... There's definitely nerves involved, especially when you're backstage with these guys. And then they come up, and as soon as they break the ice, it's amazing because they're just the most genuine, kind guys ever. And then you just talking about music, and it's like we've known each other for forever."
Other topics covered in the interview include New music, ability to release it and then immediately tour it - Album recorded in live setting, how the idea came to be: "A great deal of our power lies in the ability to play live.", said Jake - Creating the imaging and visual representation - Their favorite GVF songs to play live - Tour dates coming soon. Check out the interview here or stream below:
Greta Van Fleet Announce New Album With 'Meeting The Master'
Foo Fighters, The Killers, Greta Van Fleet Lead Sea.Hear.Now 2023 Lineup
Greta Van Fleet Frontman Ruptured Eardrum (2022 In Review)
Greta Van Fleet Wrapping Up Work On New Album
Metallica Week Coming To Jimmy Kimmel Live- Underoath Address The Departure Of James Smith- Greta Van Fleet- more
Motley Crue's Attorney Speaks Out About Mick Mars Lawsuit- Metallica To Rock The Howard Stern Show- Duran Duran- more
Mick Mars Sues Motley Crue- Linkin Park Announce Global Fan Q&A Livestream- Daughtry And Lzzy Hale Video For Journey Cover- more
Caught In The Act: John Mayer Unplugged In Chicago
Video Premiere: Joe Satriani and Brian Tarquin's 'Speed of Sound'
Caught In The Act: Dave Mason Rocks Chicago
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Spring 2023
Quick Flicks: Carly Simon - Live at Grand Central
Metallica Week Coming To Jimmy Kimmel Live
Underoath Address The Departure Of James Smith
Greta Van Fleet Discuss Meeting Legends Like Metallica And Bob Seger
Michigander Delivers Cannonball Video For Celebrate EP Release
The Aquadolls Share New Single 'Burn Baby Burn'
Fates Warning Vocalist Ray Alder Announces New Solo Album
Sleep Signals Release 'Fearless' Video
Robert Jon Shares Extended, Psychedelic Live Take Of ''Hey Hey Mama