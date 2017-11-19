Logic On Impact Of The 'Most Important Song (He) Ever Wrote'

Calling it "The most important song I've ever wrote," Logic shared the one-sheet detailing how on the day of the track's release, the Lifeline "received the second highest daily call volume in its history at the time," with over 4,573 calls.

The report goes on to say that on August 28 of this year (the day after Logic performed the song on the MTV Video Music Awards, the Lifeline saw an even bigger surge than it did when "1-800" was released, with more than 5,041 calls. Read more and see Logic's - here.