AC/DC Producer and Brother George Young Dead At 70
(hennemusic) Legendary Australian musician and producer George Young, and older brother of AC/DC guitarists Angus and Malcolm Young, died earlier this week at the age of 70. "It is with pain in our heart that we have to announce the passing of our beloved brother and mentor George Young," said the pair in a statement. "Without his help and guidance there would not have been an AC/DC. "As a musician, songwriter, producer, advisor and much, much more, you could not ask for a more dedicated and professional man. As a brother, you could not ask for a finer brother. For all he did and gave to us throughout his life, we will always remember him with gratitude and hold him close to our hearts." Originally based in Glasgow, Scotland, most of the Young family emigrated to Australia in 1963, with George forming The Easybeats in Sydney a year later. The group scored a 1966 No. 1 hit in the members' adopted homeland with "Friday On My Mind", written by Young and fellow guitarist Harry Vanda. After The Easybeats disbanded in 1970, Vanda and Young became one of Australia's most successful songwriting duos and production teams. The pair produced AC/DC's 1975 debut, "High Voltage", and its follow-up, "T.N.T." - both Australia-only releases - before the debut was reissued internationally in 1976. Vanda and Young were also on board for 1976's "Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap", 1977's "Let There Be Rock" and "1978's "Powerage", as AC/DC became stars in Australia and while gaining pockets of support around the world. here.
