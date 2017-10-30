Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Fifth Harmony Collaborates With Pitbull With 'Por Favor'
10-30-2017
.
Fifth Harmony

(Radio.com) By Robyn Collins

Pitbull filled in as the fifth member of Fifth Harmony on Thursday (Oct. 26) when the ladies debuted the new Spanish-language track, "Por Favor" at the Latin Music Awards.

Latin music has experienced a rise in popularity this year with songs like Luis Fonsi's 'Despacito" (featuring Daddy Yankee) and J Balvin and Willy William's 'Mi Gente" (with Beyonce).

The new Fifth Harmony track does not disappoint. Pitbull's fiery delivery blends nicely with Fifth Harmony's soaring, instantly singable melodies. Check out "Por Favor" here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

