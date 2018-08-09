AC/DC Album Speculation Fueled By Studio Photo

(hennemusic) A photograph of a pair of AC/DC members at a Vancouver recording studio has surfaced a week after a report of a fan encounter in the Canadian city that furthered speculation about a new album from the Australian rockers.



Steve Newton of The Georgia Straight reports Vancouver resident and hardcore AC/DC fan Crystal Lambert and friend Glenn Slavens captured an image of singer Brian Johnson and drummer Phil Rudd having a laugh on the outside deck of The Warehouse on August 5.



While Rudd's name was mentioned in Newton's rock news story last week about a fan who ran into the drummer and guitarist Stevie Young in the city, the appearance of Johnson at the recording studio is a surprise; the singer left the group's "Rock Or Bust" tour in the spring of 2016 after being advised by doctors to that he was risking total hearing loss, while Axl Rose stepped in to help the band complete the final dates of the trek.



Rumors have surfaced that Rose might be working with guitarist Angus Young on the follow-up to the 2014 record, while Johnson, in the meantime, has performed publicly only a handful of times since exiting the live lineup in 2016 after 36 years with the band. Read more and see the tweet here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





