Another AC/DC Sighting At Recording Studio

08-17-2018
AC/DC

(hennemusic) AC/DC recording engineer Mike Fraser has been spotted at a Vancouver studio along with band members, who continue to make headlines with their appearance in the western Canadian city.

Ear Of Newt writer Steve Newton - who has been tracking information on the group since he broke news of a fan encounter with band members a week before the first images from the scene surfaced - has posted a new photograph of Fraser with Brian Johnson and Phil Rudd on the outside deck of The Warehouse taken by fans Crystal Lambert and Glenn Slavens.

Fraser has engineered AC/DC's last three studio albums - 2000's "Stiff Upper Lip", 2008's "Black Ice" and 2014's "Rock Or Bust" - at the same Warehouse studio owned by rocker Bryan Adams. Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


