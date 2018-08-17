Another AC/DC Sighting At Recording Studio

(hennemusic) AC/DC recording engineer Mike Fraser has been spotted at a Vancouver studio along with band members, who continue to make headlines with their appearance in the western Canadian city.

Ear Of Newt writer Steve Newton - who has been tracking information on the group since he broke news of a fan encounter with band members a week before the first images from the scene surfaced - has posted a new photograph of Fraser with Brian Johnson and Phil Rudd on the outside deck of The Warehouse taken by fans Crystal Lambert and Glenn Slavens.

Fraser has engineered AC/DC's last three studio albums - 2000's "Stiff Upper Lip", 2008's "Black Ice" and 2014's "Rock Or Bust" - at the same Warehouse studio owned by rocker Bryan Adams. Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





Related Stories

AC/DC Album Rumors Grow As Angus Young Spotted At Studio

AC/DC Album Speculation Fueled By Studio Photo

AC/DC New Album Rumors Heating Up

AC/DC Anniversary Stamp Controversy Addressed

AC/DC, Dio, MSG Supergroup Dream Child Release Video

AC/DC Classic Fuels 'Overlord' Movie Trailer

AC/DC's Malcolm Young Being Honored With Signature Guitar

Doctor Not Guilty In Death Of 3 Doors Down Guitarist, Slayer Vs Bootleggers, Arctic Monkeys Top 10 Debut, AC/DC Star Rocks Paris, more

AC/DC Star Addresses Axl Rose Fronted Album Rumors

More AC/DC News

Share this article



