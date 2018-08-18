The Pineapple Thief Release 'Try As I Might' Video

The new visual was inspired by The Truman Show, Black Mirror and reality shows like Big Brother. Director George Laycock had this to say, "It was about creating a storyline using these broad influences and encapsulating into an obscure three-minute film on a budget.

"I was interested in the concept of 'in-eye cameras' - scary technology I am sure isn't too far away from us. We decided to go down the optical medical route and follow our character on a journey from first pre-operation, to surgery, recovery and then trying to battle the decision he has made, while battling with the corporation he has signed up too. The film hopefully leaves the viewer to create their own conceptions on his outcome." Watch the video - here.