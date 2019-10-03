.

The Pineapple Thief Announce New Live Album 'Hold Our Fire'

William Lee | 10-03-2019

The Pineapple Thief

The Pineapple Thief have announced that they will be releasing their new live album "Hold Our Fire" on November 15th that was captured during their European headline tour in September of last year.

The album will include performances of eight songs from their latest studio album "Dissolution" including "Far Below", "Try As I Might", "Threatening War" & "Uncovering Your Tracks".

Gavin Harrison had the following to say about the record, "I feel this live recording really captures the energy and spirit of the band playing together in front of a great enthusiastic crowd."

Bruce Soord added, "It's a great souvenir from such a memorable tour. I am really looking forward to taking the show over to North America in November and mixing the record reminded me just how much fun we have playing live." Listen to "Threatening War" here.


