Paul McCartney Adds More Dates To U.S. Stadium Tour

Beatles legend Paul McCartney has announced that he has added four additional dates to his forthcoming 2009 U.S. summer trek The Freshen Up Tour.

The tour is scheduled to kick off on May 23rd in New Orleans, LA at the Smoothie King Arena and will now conclude with the newly announced July 13th show at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

The other new concerts include June 8th in Green Bay, WI at Lambeau Field, June 14th in Arlington, TX at Globe Life Park and June 22nd in San Diego, CA at Petco Park. See all of the dates below:

Freshen Up Tour Dates:

May 23 - New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Arena

May 27 - Raleigh, NC - PNC Arena

May 30 - Greenville, SC - Bon Secours Wellness Arena

June 1 - Lexington, KY - Rupp Arena

June 3 - Fort Wayne, IN - Allen County War Memorial Coliseum

June 6 - Madison, WI - Kohl Center

June 8 - Green Bay, WI - Lambeau Field

June 11 - Moline, IL - TaxSlayer Center

June 14 - Arlington, TX - Globe Life Park

June 22 - San Diego, CA - Petco Park

June 26 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Arena

July 13 - Los Angeles, CA - Dodger Stadium





