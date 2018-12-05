|
Paul McCartney Adds More Dates To U.S. Stadium Tour
12-05-2018
Beatles legend Paul McCartney has announced that he has added four additional dates to his forthcoming 2009 U.S. summer trek The Freshen Up Tour.
The tour is scheduled to kick off on May 23rd in New Orleans, LA at the Smoothie King Arena and will now conclude with the newly announced July 13th show at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.
The other new concerts include June 8th in Green Bay, WI at Lambeau Field, June 14th in Arlington, TX at Globe Life Park and June 22nd in San Diego, CA at Petco Park. See all of the dates below:
Freshen Up Tour Dates:
