News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Paul McCartney Adds More Dates To U.S. Stadium Tour

12-05-2018
Paul McCartney

Beatles legend Paul McCartney has announced that he has added four additional dates to his forthcoming 2009 U.S. summer trek The Freshen Up Tour.

The tour is scheduled to kick off on May 23rd in New Orleans, LA at the Smoothie King Arena and will now conclude with the newly announced July 13th show at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

The other new concerts include June 8th in Green Bay, WI at Lambeau Field, June 14th in Arlington, TX at Globe Life Park and June 22nd in San Diego, CA at Petco Park. See all of the dates below:

Freshen Up Tour Dates:
May 23 - New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Arena
May 27 - Raleigh, NC - PNC Arena
May 30 - Greenville, SC - Bon Secours Wellness Arena
June 1 - Lexington, KY - Rupp Arena
June 3 - Fort Wayne, IN - Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
June 6 - Madison, WI - Kohl Center
June 8 - Green Bay, WI - Lambeau Field
June 11 - Moline, IL - TaxSlayer Center
June 14 - Arlington, TX - Globe Life Park
June 22 - San Diego, CA - Petco Park
June 26 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Arena
July 13 - Los Angeles, CA - Dodger Stadium


Related Stories


Paul McCartney Adds More Dates To U.S. Stadium Tour

Paul McCartney Streaming John Lennon Inspired Song

Paul McCartney And Wings Expanding Albums For Reissue

Paul McCartney Releases 'Come On To Me' Video

Paul McCartney Announce Freshen Up Tour

Paul McCartney Breaks Out Beatles Classics For Carpool Karaoke

Paul McCartney Streams New Songs and Announces Album Release

Metallica And Paul McCartney Lead Austin City Limits Music Festival

Paul McCartney Announces New Collection Of Archival Reissues

Paris Jackson Get Emotional When Meeting Paul McCartney

More Paul McCartney News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Guns N' Roses' Duff McKagan Releasing New Album- Def Leppard Lead Rock Hall Fan Vote- Paul McCartney Adds More Dates To U.S. Stadium Tour- Bruce Springsteen- more

Guns N' Roses To Give Back At Historic Show- Jake E. Lee Talks Ill-Fated Mismatch With Dio- Megadeth Making Mega Progress On New Album- Knotfest Going To Hell- more

Guns N' Roses and Black Sabbath Stars Form New Supergroup- Queen and Adam Lambert Announce North American Tour- Slayer Star Leaving Tour To Care For Dying Parent- more

Tragedy At Bring Me The Horizon Concert- Slipknot's New Studio Album Coming Soon- Rolling Stones Add Dates To U.S. No Filter Tour- Beatles White Album 50th Anniversary- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Guns N' Roses' Duff McKagan Releasing New Album

Def Leppard Lead Rock Hall Fan Vote

Paul McCartney Adds More Dates To U.S. Stadium Tour

Bruce Springsteen Addresses E Street Band Report

Kenny Chesney Adds Support Act To Songs For The Saints Tour

My Dying Bride Announce Lineup Change

Metallica Share Live Video From Boise Show

Tim Bowness Announces New Album 'Flowers At The Scene'

The Neal Morse Band Streaming New Song

Alive In Barcelona Release 'House Of Memories' Video

Alice In Chains Expand Rainier Fog Tour

Walter Trout Streaming 'Me, My Guitar And The Blues'

Guns N' Roses To Give Back At Historic Show

Jake E. Lee Talks Ill-Fated Mismatch With Dio

Megadeth Making Mega Progress On New Album

Slipknot's Knotfest Going To Hell

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Star-Studded Winter Line-Up

Caught In The Act: The Struts Live

Caught In The Act: Steel Panther Live

Root 66: Rick Monroe - Smoke Out the Window

Holiday Gift Guide: Box Sets, Part 1 - Hendrix, ELO, Angel

Bastian Baker - Bastian Baker

Root 66: Mark Wayne Glasmire - Can't Be Denied

Caught In The Act: Doyle Wolfgang von Frankenstein Live

One in the Chamber - I've Got Something to Say...

Caught In The Act: John 5 Live

Ghost Live In Chicago

Monster Truck - True Rockers

Pure Fire: The Ultimate KISS Tribute

Caught In The Act: Twenty One Pilots Live

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Turks & Caicos

- more

Pick Of The Week




Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.