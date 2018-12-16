News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Legion Of The Damned Release Slaves Of The Southern Cross Video

12-16-2018
Legion Of The Damned

Legion Of The Damned have released a new music video for their track "Slaves Of The Southern Cross". The song comes from their forhtocming album "Slaves of the Shadow Realm", which will be hitting stores on January 4th.

Singer Maurice Swinkels had this to say about the new song and visual,"Next to 'Dark Coronation', 'Palace of Sin' and 'Warhounds of Hades', this is one of my favorite tracks on the album: "Slaves of the Southern Cross", its heavy as hell and sometimes reminds me of Infernal Majesty, it has a great atmosphere and I cannot wait for the fans to sheer with me "Slaves of the Southern Cross".

"For the video we rented the big hall of the Turbinenhalle in Oberhausen and kept it relative 'simple', spend the entire day in fire blasters and filmed the band that captures the essence of Legion Of The Damned: Aggressive and heavy!" Watch the video here.


