Kesha Releases 'Praying' and 'We R Who We R' Live Videos (Week in Review)

Kesha

Kesha Releases 'Praying' and 'We R Who We R' Live Videos was a top story on Friday: (Radio.com) Kesha has shared two songs from her Nov. 1 concert at the Hollywood Palladium, "Praying" and "We R Who We R." The move is a consolation prize of sorts for fans overseas that will miss the 11 shows she postponed on her Rainbow Tour earlier this week after she suffered an ACL injury.

"Praying" is especially majestic and emotional. Kesha's strong vocals and the crowd's sing-along resonate over the plaintive piano chords before the drums, bass and background vocals enter the mix. Although the song is about overcoming a broken relationship it feels especially appropriate as a message of hope following the recent high school shooting in Parkland, Florida that killed 17 people.

"We R Who We R" is more of a rallying cry to celebrate individuality, and the crowd reacts with enthusiasm to the uptempo anti-discrimination tune. Kesha has not yet rescheduled the March and April dates she canceled, however, her 30-city co-headlining tour with Macklemore is still slated to launch June 6 in Phoenix, Arizona. Watch the videos - here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

