Pig Destroyer Announce New Album And Release Video
07-11-2018
Pig Destroyer

Pig Destroyer have released a new music video for their track "Army of Cops", which was directed by David Brodsky and featuring guest vocals from Richard Johnson (Agoraphobic Nosebleed, Enemy Soil, Drugs of Faith).

The song comes from the group's forthcoming album "Head Cage", which is set to hit stores in various formats on September 7th and was recorded by guitarist Scott Hull at Visceral Sound Studios, mixed and mastered by Will Putney (Exhumed, Every Time I Die, Body Count) .

Hull had this to say about the video shoot, "Hot and sweaty metal dudes rockin it out in a stuffy loading dock on a 102 degree day. Dave Brodsky tried to push us to do a video more metal than Judas Priest's Hot Rockin, thankfully he let us keep our shirts on." Watch the video here.


