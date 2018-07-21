Singled Out: My Secret Circus' The War Game (Week in Review)

. Singled Out: My Secret Circus' The War Game was a top story on Thursday: My Secret Circus took on some current events with their brand new video for the track "The War Game". To celebrate we asked the group to tell us about the song. Here is the story: The War Game track is in your face, reality of the battle that one may face in war zone and the affects of the aftermath it leaves behind but still continuing to battle on! It came about from a peace of poetry I wrote in high school actually. Moving house I found this book and the song was born. We recorded the drums here in Australia and the rest was recorded in LA. We really wanted to push the sounds sonically. Have the programming dark and dirty feeling brings action to the song, it's something you can feel more then hear. We came back to to our home town of Melbourne to mix this beast with our go to guy Ricky Rae. I think it was perfect timing with what was happening with Donald Trump and Kim Jong un. While they were comparing d**k sizes it seemed so comical. The War Game' track is tough, strong and makes a statement about a real life war that's happening, which we don't see as we go about our every day lives. Where on the other hand the video has the quirky side. (No world leaders were hurt in the making of the video) Haha! It's a piss take for those with a sense of humour but the song is very serious. Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself - right here! More My Secret Circus News Share this article



Related Stories



Singled Out: My Secret Circus' The War Game My Secret Circus Release 'The War Game' Video