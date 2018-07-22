|
Broken Hope Announce European Carrion Tour (Week in Review)
Broken Hope Announce European Carrion Tour was a top story on Friday: (Adrenaline) Broken Hope have announced that they will return to Europe for one final time this year. The band will perform select dates in August in celebration of 30 years of Broken Hope 's existence since their formation in 1988.
Original founding member Jeremy Wagner says, "I never dreamed when I was a teenager in high school that I'd still be playing with this band I helped form 30 years later. I honor Joe Ptacek and Ryan Stanek who also started BROKEN HOPE with me and are no longer here... I honor them every time I hit those stages and I continue celebrate the spirit of BH and death metal with my brothers Damian, Mike, Matt, and Diego.
"We're excited to play Brutal Assault (CZ) again and also play Hellfire Fest (Berlin), Kaltenbach Open Air (Austria) and Death Feast Open Air (Germany), and all points in between on the European Carrion Tour!" Read more - here.
