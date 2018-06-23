News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Bleeding Through Frontman Calls Out The 'Bring Me The Horizon Effect' (Week in Review)

.
Bleeding Through

Bleeding Through Frontman Calls Out The 'Bring Me The Horizon Effect' was a top story on Tuesday: Bleeding Through frontman Brandan Schieppati was asked in a recent interview about the current scene and he was critical of what he calls the "Bring Me The Horizon effect".

Schieppati told Jon's Untitled podcast (via Metal Hammer): "I think in the last four or five years, what you're really getting is the 'Bring Me The Horizon effect.' You see a band that started off as a crappy metalcore band and found themselves later on in what they did. It's kind of led me to believe that maybe the metalcore/death metal crossover thing they were doing wasn't really them to begin with.

"Bring Me The Horizon's last two records, to me, are some of the best that have come out from the genre in a long time. With that popularity, you automatically see bands that try to copy that sound and that kind of approach. You have bands like Architects and While She Sleeps, which I also really like, that carry that torch."

Schieppati didn't limit his criticism to bands that sound like BMTH. Read more - here.

Bleeding Through Music and more

Bleeding Through T-shirts and Posters

More Bleeding Through News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Bleeding Through Frontman Calls Out The 'Bring Me The Horizon Effect'

Bleeding Through Release Making Of Video For New Album

Bleeding Through Release 'Fade Into The Ash' Video

Bleeding Through Release 'Set Me Free' Video

advertisement


Day In Rock Reports
Led Zeppelin Announce Massive The Song Remains The Same Reissue- Journey Star Humbled By Longevity Of Believin'- Bullet For My Valentine Member Asked To Join Ghost- more

Foreigner Announce Special Reunion Concert With Original Members- Paul McCartney Streams New Songs and Announces Album Release- Rolling Stones Rock With James Bay- more

Pearl Jam Forced To Postpone Show After Eddie Vedder Silenced- Dave Grohl And Foo Fighters To Rock Late Night TV- Chris Cornell's Daughter Officially Releases Duet For Charity- more

Ozzy Osbourne Struggling With Some Classic Song Parts- Slash Announces New Album and North American Tour- Tommy Lee And Son Celebrate Father's Day With Online Feud- more

Day In Rock Week In Review Part I

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Led Zeppelin Announce Massive The Song Remains The Same Reissue

Journey Star Humbled By Longevity Of Don't Stop Believin'

Bullet For My Valentine Member Asked To Join Ghost

Warbeast's Bruce Corbitt Shares Good News In Cancer Fight

Eddie Vedder Teams With The Chicago Cubs For Special Promo

Clutch Release Promo Video For Earth Rocker Festival

Glenn Hughes Moves Concert Following Fire

Temperance Movement Announce Album, Judas Priest and Deep Purple Tour

Paul Rodgers Releases 'All Right Now' Live Video

Jean-Michel Jarre Celebrating 50th Anniversary With Planet Jarre

Singled Out: Kyle Daniel's Hangover Town

Foreigner Announce Special Reunion Concert With Original Members

Paul McCartney Streams New Songs and Announces Album Release

Rolling Stones Rock Classic Song With James Bay

Scattered Hamlet Tribute Member In A Coma With Twisted Sister Cover

A Pale Horse Named Death Announce Spring Tour For New Album

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Road Trip: The Detroit Music Weekend

In the Light of Led Zeppelin - Pompeii Sessions

Ashley J - Satisfied

Caught In The Act: Tom Keifer Live

Jonathan Davis - Black Labyrinth

Daryl Hall and John Oates & Train Live In Chicago

Caught In The Act: Depeche Mode the Global Spirit Tour Part II

Jann Arden - These Are The Days

The Alan Parsons Live Project In Phoenix

Caught In The Act: Depeche Mode the Global Spirit Tour Part I

Ghostly Beard - Inward

Root 66: Bob Rea, The County Well and Joe Goldmark

Caught In The Act: Shania Twain Live In Chicago

Box Sets: The Alan Parsons Project - Eye in the Sky 35th Anniversary Edition

Jethro Tull 50th Anniversary Tour Kick Off

- more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.