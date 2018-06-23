Bleeding Through Frontman Calls Out The 'Bring Me The Horizon Effect'

Schieppati told Jon's Untitled podcast (via Metal Hammer): "I think in the last four or five years, what you're really getting is the 'Bring Me The Horizon effect.' You see a band that started off as a crappy metalcore band and found themselves later on in what they did. It's kind of led me to believe that maybe the metalcore/death metal crossover thing they were doing wasn't really them to begin with.

"Bring Me The Horizon's last two records, to me, are some of the best that have come out from the genre in a long time. With that popularity, you automatically see bands that try to copy that sound and that kind of approach. You have bands like Architects and While She Sleeps, which I also really like, that carry that torch."

Schieppati didn't limit his criticism to bands that sound like BMTH. Read more - here.