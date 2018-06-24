Gioeli - Castronovo 'Set The World On Fire' With New Video

The new studio effort will be the duo's first record together under the Gioeli - Castronovo partnership and it is set to hit stores on July 13th. "It was so great to work with Johnny again, I've always loved his voice and it was a pleasure to be a part of this collaboration! It was like we'd never left each other," said Castronovo.

Gioeli added, "It was like the first day he tried to hold my hand and kiss me in 1992. Ha Ha!!! KIDDING! Seriously, I never left Deen. Deen never left me, so reuniting was easy. Counting our blessings were plentiful. Singing together was magical.

The two first played together on the debut Hardline album, "Double Eclipse", which was released in 1992. Watch the video - here.