Gioeli - Castronovo 'Set The World On Fire' With New Video (Week in Review)

Gioeli - Castronovo 'Set The World On Fire' With New Video was a top story on Wednesday: Johnny Gioeli and former Journey star Deen Castronovo have released a new music video for their track "Set The World On Fire". The song is the title track from the forthcoming Gioeli - Castronovo album.

The new studio effort will be the duo's first record together under the Gioeli - Castronovo partnership and it is set to hit stores on July 13th. "It was so great to work with Johnny again, I've always loved his voice and it was a pleasure to be a part of this collaboration! It was like we'd never left each other," said Castronovo.

Gioeli added, "It was like the first day he tried to hold my hand and kiss me in 1992. Ha Ha!!! KIDDING! Seriously, I never left Deen. Deen never left me, so reuniting was easy. Counting our blessings were plentiful. Singing together was magical.

The two first played together on the debut Hardline album, "Double Eclipse", which was released in 1992. Watch the video - here.

