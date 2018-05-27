News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Singled Out: Marty Casey's Anything You Want (Week in Review)

Marty Casey

Singled Out: Marty Casey's Anything You Want was a top story on Friday: Lovehammers frontman Marty Casey recently released a new music video for his song "Anything You Want" which was co-written with Andrew Farriss (INXS). To celebrate we asked Marty to tell us about the track. Here is the story:

I feel like this song was a virtual time warp in getting to opportunity to see how life would sound if I were teleported back to the Rockstar: INXS finale in September 2005.

Over the course of the live recording of the Rockstar: INXS television show, INXS was writing material for their new album "Switch" that would be released at the end of the show. Marti Frederiksen was writing with Andrew Farriss that wrote all of the INXS hits. From what I was told, they felt this song would really suit my energy and performance style.

I ended up taking 2nd place on the show and never got to bring this song to fruition. I was cutting my new record "The Ground You Walk On" with Marti Frederiksen in 2017 and he pulled up this song. I heard it and absolutely loved the bright energy and it brought me right back into those days living in the Rockstar mansion so many years ago. I felt that if we reworked the lyrics, it would be cool to do now and see what I would have sounded like fronting that INXS vibe.

We tracked the song and did a huge video with costumes, dancers and lots of special effects and really tried to create a party that matched the intensity of the song. This song let me live my 1980's dream for 3 minutes and 6 seconds. Absolute retro bliss!!!!

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself here and learn more about the album "The Ground You Walk On" it comes from - right here!

