Game Day contains 13 new tracks, a bonus track, and two "super bonus tracks" - Holsapple's critically acclaimed single "Don't Mention the War" b/w "Cinderella Style," originally released in 2017. "After putting the single out on my own last year, I made the decision to put out an album. Some tunes are brand new, some have been in rotation for a bit, but all are worthy. My 'middle-aged Pet Sounds fantasy' is real, with the issues of middle age put to memorable melodies. The old guy at work in 'Tuff Day,' watching my parents' place get cleared out in 'Inventory,' a decades-late thank-you note to a college girlfriend in 'Commonplace' - they're all a part of the present-day me."

Game Day is prime Holsapple, whose recording career spans nearly five decades. It contains all the hooks, clever lyrics, and deft instrumentation one would expect. As he paraphrases Jeff Beck in the packaging, "Today, with all of the hard competition in the music business, it's almost impossible to come up with anything totally original. So I haven't, but I had a lot of fun making Game Day, and I hope it comes through when you hear it." See the tracklisting - here.

