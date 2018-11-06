News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Beatles Release New 'Glass Onion' Video

11-06-2018
Beatles

(hennemusic) The Beatles are streaming a new video for their 1968 classic, "Glass Onion", ahead of its inclusion on the November 9 release of a series of 50th anniversary reissues of The White Album.

Directed by Alasdair Jock of Trunk Animation, the clip features rare photos and footage from The Beatles' vault while taking fans on a journey into the creation of the pull-out poster from the group's self-titled double-album.

Created by White Album art director Richard Hamilton along with Paul McCartney, the poster was built on an easel at Hamilton's north London studio using images supplied by each of the individual Beatles.

The Beatles are also streaming audio of a pair of versions of "Glass Onion" from the expanded reissues, including a take from studio sessions and an early acoustic version from the Esher demo series. Watch the video and stream the audio clip here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


