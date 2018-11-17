News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Earl and the Agitators React To Billboard Album Chart Debut (Week in Review)

.
Earl and the Agitators

Earl and the Agitators React To Billboard Album Chart Debut was a top story on Sunday: Foghat offshoot Earl and the Agitators debuted at No. 11 on the Billboard Blues Charts with their latest album "Shaken & Stirred" and the members of the group have reacted.

Led by long-time/original Foghat drummer Roger Earl, the also features the vocals and guitar of former Buddy Guy guitarist Scott Holt, Foghat members Bryan Bassett and Rodney O'Quinn on slide/lead guitar & bass, plus guitarist Tony Bullard and percussionist Mark Petrocelli.

Roger: "Oh dear...fame at last! It's all because of you! Thank you EATA fans! It was a blast making this record with Scott & Bryan and I am grateful that my long-time band mate & brother Craig MacGregor got to play on it. He loved working with Scott too!"

Scott: "As a professional musician of almost 30 years, there are certain things still that humble you and remind you that you're on the right path. Appearing on the Billboard Blues Chart is one of those events. To do it with my dear friends Roger, Bryan, Rodney, Tony, Mark and the late (yet eternally awesome) Craig MacGregor is just icing on the f***in' cake!" Read more - here.

More Earl and the Agitators News

