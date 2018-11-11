Earl and the Agitators React To Billboard Album Chart Debut Foghat offshoot Earl and the Agitators debuted at No. 11 on the Billboard Blues Charts with their latest album "Shaken & Stirred" and the members of the group have reacted. Led by long-time/original Foghat drummer Roger Earl, the also features the vocals and guitar of former Buddy Guy guitarist Scott Holt, Foghat members Bryan Bassett and Rodney O'Quinn on slide/lead guitar & bass, plus guitarist Tony Bullard and percussionist Mark Petrocelli. Roger: "Oh dear...fame at last! It's all because of you! Thank you EATA fans! It was a blast making this record with Scott & Bryan and I am grateful that my long-time band mate & brother Craig MacGregor got to play on it. He loved working with Scott too!" Scott: "As a professional musician of almost 30 years, there are certain things still that humble you and remind you that you're on the right path. Appearing on the Billboard Blues Chart is one of those events. To do it with my dear friends Roger, Bryan, Rodney, Tony, Mark and the late (yet eternally awesome) Craig MacGregor is just icing on the f***in' cake!"



Bryan: "I just got the news that our new EARL & THE AGITATORS release, 'Shaken & Stirred,' hit the blues chart. I'm a huge blues fan and to be listed among artists I admire and listen to regularly is truly exciting." Tony: "I was totally blown away when I heard the news about our charting on Billboard Blues Chart at #11 less than a week after our release. Truly honored and grateful. Our fans are the best!" Rodney O'Quinn: "Well, I guess Shaken & Stirred has struck a nerve with our fans?!?! Debuting at #11 on the Billboard Blues Chart!!! Now, that's woooooooo worthy!!!! "



Mark: "For a lot of people who just turned 50, life's dreams start to fade away. Well for this 50 year old, I'm just getting started! I'm so thrilled to be part of Earl and the Agitators. To have a record on the Billboard charts is definitely a dream come true!"

