Singled Out: Earl and the Agitators (Foghat) Bluesy rockers Earl and the Agitators, led by long-time/original Foghat drummer Roger Earl, released their new album "Shaken & Stirred" today (Oct 26th) and to celebrate we asked them about their cover of the Rolling Stones classic "Wild Horses". Here is the story: Roger Earl: "The Stones were always one of my favorite bands. So when Scott suggested Wild Horses for our live shows, it was obvious it meant something special to him. And...we have Bryan Bassett on slide guitar! No problem!" Scott Holt (vocals): "I've been playing this song for few years and always dedicate it to my wife. She's been an equestrian since she was a little girl and now our daughter is as well. I'm not sure what the verse message is but the chorus '...Wild horses couldn't drag me away...' sums up how I feel about her." Bryan Bassett (bass): "When I heard Scott play his arrangement of 'Wild Horses' when we were trying to decide what songs to play live I was blown away. Everyone knows and loves this great song. The Rolling Stones are a fantastic rock 'n' roll band, but they are also some of the best ballad composers ever. Scott sings this song beautifully and it was a challenge for me to back him up with a little slide. Our live version of this on our new record is one of my favorite tracks on the album." Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself here and learn more about the album right here!

