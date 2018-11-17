News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Exhumed Recruit Noisem Guitarist (Week in Review)

.
Exhumed

Exhumed Recruit Noisem Guitarist was a top story on Wednesday: Exhumed have officially parted ways with guitarist Bud Burke and have announce that they have recruited Sebastian Philips (Noisem) as his replacement.

Matt Harvey had this to say, "We're super psyched to bring Baz into the fold. Anyone that's seen us since Death Revenge came out can attest that he's killed it on the last few tours, and we couldn't ask for a better fit."

Sebastian Philips added, "It's been blast so far and since the first tour I did with Exhumed, it just felt comfortable. I'd been a fan for a long time and getting to know them, I found out that we all come from the same hard rock and nasty fast extreme metal backgrounds, so it just made sense."

Harvey had this to say about departing guitarist Bud Burke and their upcoming plans, "Bud simply wasn't available for touring as much as we needed him to be, it was that simple. He and I have been friends for years, and we both understood that this move made sense for the band - there were no hard feelings whatsoever. We're definitely going back to into the studio next year. We have a ton of material that's shaping up to be really aggressive, and we're pumped to get Baz contributing to the writing and recording side of things as well!" - here.

