Exhumed And Gatekeeper Announce Coheadlining Tour
Exhumed have announced that they will be teaming up with Gatecreeper this fall to launch a coheadlining tour across the U.S. that will feature support from Necrot and Judiciary.
The trek will kick off on Halloween night (October 31st) in Austin at Barracuda and will run until December 4th, where it will wrap up in Las Vegas at the Bunkhouse Saloon.
Exhumed's Matt Harvey had this to say,, "We couldn't be more stoked to bring folks such a stacked lineup for this tour. It's gonna be a neck-breaking extravaganza of massive proportions!
"We can't wait to get out and play stuff from Horrorfor all the Gore Metal Maniacs out there and showcasing the tunes alongside Gatecreeper, our Bay Area homies in Necrot and Judiciary will really be a trial by fire for the songs.
"We've got a new setlist, new production, and the same old body odor, so come out and make some noise with us!" See the dates below:
Oct 31 Austin, TX Barracuda
Nov 01 Dallas, TX Club Dada
Nov 02 Houston, TX The Secret Group
Nov 04 Tampa, FL Crowbar
Nov 05 Miami, FL Chuchill's
Nov 06 Winter Park, FL The Haven Lounge
Nov 07 Atlanta, GA The Masquerade - Hell Stage
Nov 08 Lexington, KY Cosmic Charlie's
Nov 09 Columbus, OH Ace of Cups
Nov 10 Baltimore, MD Ottobar
Nov 11 Philadelphia, PA The Foundry - The Fillmore
Nov 12 Brooklyn, NY Brooklyn Bazaar
Nov 13 Somerville, MA ONCE Ballroom
Nov 15 Lancaster, PA Chameleon Club
Nov 16 Lakewood, OH Foundry
Nov 17 Hamtramck, MI Sanctuary
Nov 18 Madison, WI The Crucible
Nov 19 Minneapolis, MN 7th St. Entry
Nov 20 Chicago, IL Empty Bottle
Nov 22 Denver, CO Marquis Theatre
Nov 23 Salt Lake City, UT Urban Lounge
Nov 24 Boise, ID Neurolux
Nov 25 Bozeman, MT The Eagles Ballroom
Nov 27 Bellingham, WA The Shakedown
Nov 28 Vancouver, BC The Fox Cabaret (No Exhumed/Necrot)
Nov 29 Seattle, WA Substation
Nov 30 Portland, OR Dante's
Dec 01 Arcata, CA Rampart Skatepark
Dec 02 San Francisco, CA Rickshaw Shop
Dec 03 Sacramento, CA Harlow's
Dec 04 Las Vegas, NV Bunkhouse Saloon
