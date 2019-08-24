Exhumed And Gatekeeper Announce Coheadlining Tour

Exhumed have announced that they will be teaming up with Gatecreeper this fall to launch a coheadlining tour across the U.S. that will feature support from Necrot and Judiciary.

The trek will kick off on Halloween night (October 31st) in Austin at Barracuda and will run until December 4th, where it will wrap up in Las Vegas at the Bunkhouse Saloon.

Exhumed's Matt Harvey had this to say,, "We couldn't be more stoked to bring folks such a stacked lineup for this tour. It's gonna be a neck-breaking extravaganza of massive proportions!

"We can't wait to get out and play stuff from Horrorfor all the Gore Metal Maniacs out there and showcasing the tunes alongside Gatecreeper, our Bay Area homies in Necrot and Judiciary will really be a trial by fire for the songs.

"We've got a new setlist, new production, and the same old body odor, so come out and make some noise with us!" See the dates below:

Oct 31 Austin, TX Barracuda

Nov 01 Dallas, TX Club Dada

Nov 02 Houston, TX The Secret Group

Nov 04 Tampa, FL Crowbar

Nov 05 Miami, FL Chuchill's

Nov 06 Winter Park, FL The Haven Lounge

Nov 07 Atlanta, GA The Masquerade - Hell Stage

Nov 08 Lexington, KY Cosmic Charlie's

Nov 09 Columbus, OH Ace of Cups

Nov 10 Baltimore, MD Ottobar

Nov 11 Philadelphia, PA The Foundry - The Fillmore

Nov 12 Brooklyn, NY Brooklyn Bazaar

Nov 13 Somerville, MA ONCE Ballroom

Nov 15 Lancaster, PA Chameleon Club

Nov 16 Lakewood, OH Foundry

Nov 17 Hamtramck, MI Sanctuary

Nov 18 Madison, WI The Crucible

Nov 19 Minneapolis, MN 7th St. Entry

Nov 20 Chicago, IL Empty Bottle

Nov 22 Denver, CO Marquis Theatre

Nov 23 Salt Lake City, UT Urban Lounge

Nov 24 Boise, ID Neurolux

Nov 25 Bozeman, MT The Eagles Ballroom

Nov 27 Bellingham, WA The Shakedown

Nov 28 Vancouver, BC The Fox Cabaret (No Exhumed/Necrot)

Nov 29 Seattle, WA Substation

Nov 30 Portland, OR Dante's

Dec 01 Arcata, CA Rampart Skatepark

Dec 02 San Francisco, CA Rickshaw Shop

Dec 03 Sacramento, CA Harlow's

Dec 04 Las Vegas, NV Bunkhouse Saloon





