.

Exhumed And Gatekeeper Announce Coheadlining Tour

08-24-2019
Exhumed

Exhumed have announced that they will be teaming up with Gatecreeper this fall to launch a coheadlining tour across the U.S. that will feature support from Necrot and Judiciary.

The trek will kick off on Halloween night (October 31st) in Austin at Barracuda and will run until December 4th, where it will wrap up in Las Vegas at the Bunkhouse Saloon.

Exhumed's Matt Harvey had this to say,, "We couldn't be more stoked to bring folks such a stacked lineup for this tour. It's gonna be a neck-breaking extravaganza of massive proportions!

"We can't wait to get out and play stuff from Horrorfor all the Gore Metal Maniacs out there and showcasing the tunes alongside Gatecreeper, our Bay Area homies in Necrot and Judiciary will really be a trial by fire for the songs.

"We've got a new setlist, new production, and the same old body odor, so come out and make some noise with us!" See the dates below:

Oct 31 Austin, TX Barracuda
Nov 01 Dallas, TX Club Dada
Nov 02 Houston, TX The Secret Group
Nov 04 Tampa, FL Crowbar
Nov 05 Miami, FL Chuchill's
Nov 06 Winter Park, FL The Haven Lounge
Nov 07 Atlanta, GA The Masquerade - Hell Stage
Nov 08 Lexington, KY Cosmic Charlie's
Nov 09 Columbus, OH Ace of Cups
Nov 10 Baltimore, MD Ottobar
Nov 11 Philadelphia, PA The Foundry - The Fillmore
Nov 12 Brooklyn, NY Brooklyn Bazaar
Nov 13 Somerville, MA ONCE Ballroom
Nov 15 Lancaster, PA Chameleon Club
Nov 16 Lakewood, OH Foundry
Nov 17 Hamtramck, MI Sanctuary
Nov 18 Madison, WI The Crucible
Nov 19 Minneapolis, MN 7th St. Entry
Nov 20 Chicago, IL Empty Bottle
Nov 22 Denver, CO Marquis Theatre
Nov 23 Salt Lake City, UT Urban Lounge
Nov 24 Boise, ID Neurolux
Nov 25 Bozeman, MT The Eagles Ballroom
Nov 27 Bellingham, WA The Shakedown
Nov 28 Vancouver, BC The Fox Cabaret (No Exhumed/Necrot)
Nov 29 Seattle, WA Substation
Nov 30 Portland, OR Dante's
Dec 01 Arcata, CA Rampart Skatepark
Dec 02 San Francisco, CA Rickshaw Shop
Dec 03 Sacramento, CA Harlow's
Dec 04 Las Vegas, NV Bunkhouse Saloon


Related Stories


Exhumed And Gatekeeper Announce Coheadlining Tour

Exhumed Recruit Noisem Guitarist

Exhumed Announce U.S. Headline Tour

Exhumed Begin Recording New Album Death Revenge

More Exhumed News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock
Eddie Money Battling Esophageal Cancer- Blink-182 and Lil Wayne Release Reworked Mashup- Ozzy Osbourne Box Set- Peter Murphy Expected To Make A Full Recovery- more


Reviews
Caught In The Act: Queen + Adam Lambert Live In Chicago

Hot In The City: Hot Late Summer Concerts

Caught In The Act: Peter Frampton and Jason Bonham (Frampton's Farewell Tour)

Collective Soul Live In Phoenix

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Upcoming Shows From Ringo, Jeff Beck, Toto and More

advertisement


Latest News
Eddie Money Battling Esophageal Cancer

Metallica Share Live Video From Finland

Stone Temple Pilots Release 1994 Live Version Of 'Interstate Love Song'

The Black Dahlia Murder Announce Tour With Black Label Society

Blink-182 and Lil Wayne Release Reworked Mashup

Ozzy Osbourne Releasing Massive Box Set

Peter Murphy Expected To Make A Full Recovery From Heart Attack

Sammy Hagar And The Circle Share 'No Worries' Video



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.