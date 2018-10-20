The new track will also be featured in the upcoming HBO documentary, "At The Heart of Gold: Inside the USA Gymnastics Scandal. We were sent the following details about the Maison Repetto partnership:

"The capsule collection marks Sia's debut fashion collaboration. The shoes will include three Repetto iconic styles including a dance slipper, ballerina flat and oxford shoe, available in a variety of colors, driven by Sia's mantra -'I love you, keep going.' The first of the three styles can be pre-ordered by Sia's fans now at Repetto.com/sia and will be available to the public on February 25, 2019." Check out the song - here.