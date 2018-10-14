News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Sia Streaming New Song 'I'm Still Here'

10-14-2018
Sia

Sia has released a new single called "I'm Still Here," which is featured in partnership with French heritage dance clothing and accessories company, Maison Repetto.

The new track will also be featured in the upcoming HBO documentary, "At The Heart of Gold: Inside the USA Gymnastics Scandal. We were sent the following details about the Maison Repetto partnership:

"The capsule collection marks Sia's debut fashion collaboration. The shoes will include three Repetto iconic styles including a dance slipper, ballerina flat and oxford shoe, available in a variety of colors, driven by Sia's mantra -'I love you, keep going.' The first of the three styles can be pre-ordered by Sia's fans now at Repetto.com/sia and will be available to the public on February 25, 2019." Check out the song here.


