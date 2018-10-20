|
Stray Cats Recording First New Album in 25 Years (Week in Review)
Stray Cats Recording First New Album in 25 Years was a top story on Wednesday: The Stray Cats have announced that they have big plans to celebrate their 40th anniversary next year which include their first new album in 25 years and a tour. The band, featuring founding members Brian Setzer, Lee Rocker and Slim Jim Phantom, are entering a Nashville recording studio to begin work on the effort which will be produced by Peter Collins (Rush, Bon Jovi, The Brian Setzer Orchestra) and engineered by Vance Powell (Jack White, Chris Stapleton, Arctic Monkeys). Brian Setzer had this to say, "Forty years ago, us three teenagers started a little band to play a musical style that had long since passed, and most folks had never heard of, this Rockabilly music. Forty years later we stand together and still get that same thrill and exhilaration from the music. That feeling is what makes the fireworks go off and the sparks fly. It makes the world go around."
