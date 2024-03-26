Stray Cats Announce American Summer Tour

(SRO) Stray Cats-original members Brian Setzer (guitar, vocals), Lee Rocker (upright bass, vocals) and Slim Jim Phantom (drums, vocals)-will rock their way across America this summer when they return to the road for a three-week tour on July 27.

The multi-million selling band's trek will include stops in Bend, Los Angeles (two shows in Costa Mesa), San Diego, Denver, New York City and more before wrapping up August 17 in Bridgeport, CT. They'll be joined for these dates by The Midnight Cowgirls as the support act. More tour dates to be announced soon.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, March 29 at 10:00 AM (local time). An artist fan club presale kicks off Wednesday, March 27 10:00 AM (local time); sign up for the band newsletter at Straycats.com to get access.

These shows will mark the STRAY CATS' first performances since the release of their critically acclaimed 2019 album 40 and subsequent reunion tour, which they followed with a live album ROCKED THIS TOWN: FROM LA TO LONDON in 2020. Concertgoers can expect to hear the band's signature unparalleled virtuosity and red-hot rock & roll spirit via their classic tunes alongside their most recent material. Their setlists will include massive hits such as "Stray Cat Strut," "Rock This Town," "Runaway Boys," "(She's) Sexy + 17," "I Won't Stand in Your Way" and more.

BRIAN SETZER: "I've always said that we all grew up in the same neighborhood, so there's an instant feeling between us when we play. It allows us to be confident and spontaneous. Man, that's priceless."

LEE ROCKER: "With just a string bass, a guitar and a drum, we have always had less instruments and gear, but more rumble, more twang, more shake, and more bang than anyone else. Now's the right time to bring it back!"

SLIM JIM PHANTOM: "I'm thrilled to be doing shows in 2024 with Stray Cats in the U.S.A.! Playing drums with Brian and Lee in our rockabilly band is the best possible way to spend a summer!"

7/27 - Woodinville, WA - Chateau Ste. Michele Winery

7/28 - Bend, OR - Hayden Homes Amphitheater

7/30 - Saratoga, CA - The Mountain Winery

8/1 - Costa Mesa, CA - The Pacific Amphitheatre

8/2 - Costa Mesa, CA - The Pacific Amphitheatre

8/3 - San Diego, CA - The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park

8/6 - Denver, CO - The Mission Ballroom

8/8 - Moorhead, MN - Bluestem Center for the Arts

8/9 - Waite Park, MN - The Ledge Amphitheater

8/10 - Gary, IN - Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana

8/12 - Huber Heights, OH - Rose Music Center at The Heights

8/13 - Lewiston, NY - Artpark Outdoor Amphitheater

8/15 - New York, NY - The Rooftop at Pier 17

8/16 - Atlantic City, NJ - Ocean Casino Resort - Ovation Hall

8/17 - Bridgeport, CT - Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

