Lee Rocker Pays Homage To Elvis With 'Graceland Auctions' Video

Cover art courtesy SRO

Stray Cats icon Lee Rocker has released an Elvis-themed video for his song "Graceland Auctions." The track comes from Rocker's just released solo album "Gather Round".

Lee says that the song "came about by my lifelong obsession with Presley. I've been a bit of a collector and have bid and bought various Elvis stuff. "It makes me laugh and it makes me want to cry."



Rocker wrote most of the song on the new effort after Covid-19 pandemic lockdowns began. He explains, "My wife Deborah and I hit the road in our airstream and criss-crossed the country from California to New York and back.

"We rolled through 20 states from north to south and from east to west. In addition to the pandemic, the presidential election was raging. I wrote songs and music and drove 6,000 miles.

"It's been year filled with global disaster and uncertainty. It's also been a time of introspection and for me a time to reimagine how to record an album under these circumstances.

"When we returned to Southern California, I booked a studio to record in one day week for months. I played many of the instruments myself and had my band, Buzz Campbell, Larry Mitchell and Matt Jordan send me their tracks from remote home studios." Watch the video below:

