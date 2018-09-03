New AC/DC Album To Reportedly Feature Malcolm Young Recordings

(hennemusic) A new report suggests that album sessions underway in Vancouver, BC by AC/DC will feature unused recordings by late guitarist and band cofounder Malcolm Young.

"We are hearing from a reliable source inside the AC/DC camp that Angus Young is working on a new AC/DC album that will be dedicated to his brother," reports Jam magazine. "Here's the exciting part... the new recordings will include Malcolm Young playing rhythm guitar on ALL TRACKS!

"Turns out, five years prior to the 'Black Ice' LP, AC/DC's 15th studio release, Angus and Malcolm lived to together where they literally wrote hundreds of songs, many were recorded and have been stashed away until now."

"Angus has decided to select the best tracks from those recordings that Malcolm played on," the magazine adds, "and is now back in the studio recording and mixing them with fellow band mates Phil Rudd, Cliff Williams and yes, Brian Johnson on vocals."

Following Malcolm's passing last November at the age of 64, AC/DC's future remains unknown as Angus is now the sole remaining original player in the lineup. Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





