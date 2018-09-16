|
Steve Lukather Delivering The Gospel According To Luke Next Week (Week in Review)
.
Steve Lukather Delivering The Gospel According To Luke Next Week was a top story on Thursday: Toto icon Steve Lukather has announced that he will be releasing his new autobiography, entitled "The Gospel According To Luke," next Tuesday, September 18th. Fans can preorder their copy here. We were sent the following details: "The books shares an outspoken spirit, and takes the reader behind the VIP curtain of rock and pop stardom recounting the vibrant and frequently lurid history of a vanquished golden age of the music business.
