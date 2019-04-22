News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Worldwide Panic Streaming New Song 'Never Go Back'

04-22-2019
Worldwide Panic

Worldwide Panic are streaming a lyric video for their brand new single "Never Go Back," which was co-produced and co-written by Tommy Gibbons of Flaw.

Gibbons had this to say, "The foundation of Worldwide Panic's sound was already there I just wanted to add my own twist to it. So I spoke to Lane on tour about writing a song together and soon after the tour ended I wrote the music for what now became their new single, Never Go Back".

"Watching them on tour with us was a real treat. Good, solid and raw rock/metal. They were something I felt that has been missing from the genre for quite sometime."

Lane Steele added, "Working with Tommy was a first for us in the band. I am the main songwriter and I never collaborated with an outside party on our music before. When the tour ended Tommy sent me clips of riffs, et cetera and then sent the demo track to the song. I was absolutely floored. I felt It was something that I could have never done song structure and riff-writing wise.

"I stayed up that night and recorded a good chunk of the vocals at my home and then we, as a band, traveled to Arizona to put the finishing touches at Tommy's studio. It came out to 92 vocal tracks! It pushed me to deliver a hook that I never knew I was capable of.

"During our tour with Mushroomhead every night we test drove this song out. As a song that no one had heard before the crowd sang it back to us, with crowds over 1000 people some nights, every time we played it. So enjoy Never Go Back." Watch the video here


Related Stories


Worldwide Panic Streaming New Song 'Never Go Back'

Worldwide Panic Release 'Party' Video

Singled Out: Worldwide Panic's Party

More Worldwide Panic News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Eric Clapton Announces Short U.S. Tour- Ozzy Osbourne Reveals Advice He Received From Lemmy- Video From Sammy Hagar And The Circle Tour Kick Off Goes Online- more

Queen Legend Helps Black Sabbath's Toni Iommi Find 500 Riffs- Slash Shares Excitement About AC/DC's Return- Paul Stanley Realized KISS Had Expiration Date- more

Ozzy Osbourne Did Not Snort Ants Says Lee- Roger Waters Jams Pink Floyd Classic With Nick Mason- Pixies Releasing Limited Edition Of Now Platinum 'Doolittle'- more

Slipknot's Corey Taylor Rocks Van Halen and Guns N' Roses Classics- Jason Bonham Apologies To Jimmy Page For Drug Use Comments- Black Sabbath Preview 50th Anniversary- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Eric Clapton Announces Short U.S. Tour

Ozzy Osbourne Reveals Advice He Received From Lemmy

Video From Sammy Hagar And The Circle Tour Kick Off Goes Online

Van Halen's David Lee Roth Launches New Podcast Episode

Joe Bonamassa Announces U.S. Fall Tour

Social Distortion And Flogging Molly Teaming For Tour

Alice In Chains Stream Episode 4 Of Black Antenna Series

Worldwide Panic Streaming New Song 'Never Go Back'

The Dream Syndicate Reveal 'The Way In'

Citizens Release 'Looking Up' Video

Gatherers Streaming New Song 'Sick, Sad Heart'

Singled Out: Golden Dimes' Paper Skin

Queen Legend Helps Black Sabbath's Tony Iommi Find 500 Riffs

Slash Shares Excitement About AC/DC's Rumored Return

Paul Stanley Of KISS Realized They Had Expiration Date

Guns N' Roses Duff McKagan Streams 'Don't Look Behind You'

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Caught In The Act: Three Days Grace Live

Sites and Sounds: Celebrate Motown's 60th Anniversary at the Motown Museum in Detroit

Sites and Sounds: Prince Celebration 2019

Live from Celebrity Theatre: The Musical Box

Caught In The Act: Last In Line Live

Caught In The Act: Disturbed Live

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Buddy Guy

Caught In The Act: Billy Idol and Steve Stevens Live

Red Dragon Cartel Live

A Life in Yes: The Chris Squire Tribute

RockPile: Rock Legends Edition

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Big Upcoming Concerts For Spring 2019

Matt Nathanson Week: Antidotes and Anthems

Matt Nathanson Week: 'Pyromattia' (Def Leppard Tribute EP)

Matt Nathanson Week: Sings His Sad Heart

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.