AC/DC Share Another Classic Performance Video

(hennemusic) AC/DC are sharing video of a performance of "Whole Lotta Rosie" from the 1979 Highway To Hell tour as they continue to celebrate the 40th anniversary of their breakthrough album.

The clip was filmed live at the Rijnhal arena in Arnhem, Holland for the Dutch tv music series "Countdown" before it surfaced years later as part of the band's 2007 "Plug Me In" DVD box set.

"Whole Lotta Rosie" follows live footage of "Highway To Hell" and "The Jack" as the third video shared from the same event while all three are making their official online debut this summer.

The releases mark the first social media presence by AC/DC in two years, following the passing of co-founder and rhythm guitarist Malcolm Young in November of 2017.

Produced by Mutt Lange, "Highway To Hell" broke the US Top 20 on its way to sales of more than 7 million in the country, while setting the stage for the global success of its follow-up, 1980's "Back In Black." Watch the video here.

