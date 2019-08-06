AC/DC's Original 'Highway To Hell' Cover Shot Down By Label

AC/DC continued their 40th anniversary celebration of their landmark "Highway To Hell" album by sharing the original cover art for the record that was rejected by their label.

The banned image featured the same iconic photo of the band, but they were engulfed in flames up to their necks. This original cover was released in Australia but the band says that their U.S. label rejected it.

The band shared the alternate cover on Instagram with the caption "The original 'Highway To Hell' cover was 'shot down in flames' by the American record company...". See the post here.





