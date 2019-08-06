.

AC/DC's Original 'Highway To Hell' Cover Shot Down By Label

08-06-2019
AC/DC

AC/DC continued their 40th anniversary celebration of their landmark "Highway To Hell" album by sharing the original cover art for the record that was rejected by their label.

The banned image featured the same iconic photo of the band, but they were engulfed in flames up to their necks. This original cover was released in Australia but the band says that their U.S. label rejected it.

The band shared the alternate cover on Instagram with the caption "The original 'Highway To Hell' cover was 'shot down in flames' by the American record company...". See the post here.


Related Stories


AC/DC's Original 'Highway To Hell' Cover Shot Down By Label

AC/DC Share Another Classic Performance Video

AC/DC Classic Fuels Zombieland: Double Tap Trailer

AC/DC In The Studio For 'Highway To Hell' Anniversary

AC/DC Unleash 1979 Live Video From Their Vault

Def Leppard Wanted To Mix AC/DC With Queen

AC/DC Share Classic Rare TV Performance

AC/DC Release Surprise Social Media Video

AC/DC Classic Given Unusual Makeover

AC/DC Rumored To Announce Tour Next Week

More AC/DC News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock
AC/DC's Original 'Highway To Hell' Cover Shot Down By Label- Killswitch Engage Release 'I Am Broken Too' Video- Chimaira Frontman Mark Hunter Battling Thyroid Cancer- more


Reviews
Lollapalooza 2019 Day Three

Lollapalooza 2019 Day Two Report

Lollapalooza 2019 Day One

Caught In The Act: Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators Live

Caught In The Act: Alice Cooper Live 2019

advertisement


Latest News
AC/DC's Original 'Highway To Hell' Cover Shot Down By Label

Killswitch Engage Release 'I Am Broken Too' Video

Chimaira Frontman Mark Hunter Battling Thyroid Cancer

Sammy Hagar Exposes His Worst Career Moment

London and Spiders & Snakes' Lizzie Grey Dead At 60

Live And Bush Expand North American Tour

Hammerfall Release Hellish 'Dominion' Video

Sebastian Bach 'Bitter' That Skid Row Won't Reunite



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.