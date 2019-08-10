.

New Book Celebrates AC/DC's Malcolm Young

08-10-2019
AC/DC

"Malcolm Young: The Man Who Made AC/DC", a new book that celebrates the AC/DC cofounder has been released and author Jeff Apter spoke about the effort in a new interview.

Apter sat down with the Australian Rock Show Podcast this past week to discuss the book and had this to say, "My goal was to reveal two things: Malcolm's key role within AC/DC - you know the fact that he really was the driving force of the band and document a lot of those decisions and key decisions and key movements that he made.

"Also just reveal as much I could possibly learn about the man himself and you know, if I get that middle ground between those two - and get it right, like I think I've done - hopefully I've revealed a lot more about Malcolm Young than was known beforehand."

He was also asked about the rumors that the band was planning to release a new album and launch a world tour. He said, "Yeah, it's really interesting. I'm of the school that without Malcolm it feels a little bit odd. It just doesn't quite feel like AC/DC. But at the same time I totally 'get it'.

"Angus is now, he's always been the focal point of the band but now Angus is really, he adopted I guess Malcolm's role as the driving force of the band, and Angus has never done anything else in his life.

"AC/DC has been his life since he was a teenager you know and he's now deep into his 60's. I think his attitude is like that of say the (Rolling) Stones or the old bluesmen - you know 'why do I have to stop? What's forcing me to stop? If I can still play and still enjoy it and we still draw big crowds and we're not embarrassing ourselves there's no harm in doing what we're doing'.

"There's still a demand for it as their recent tours have shown, you know, hundreds of thousands of people are still coming to see AC/DC."


Related Stories


New Book Celebrates AC/DC's Malcolm Young

AC/DC's Original 'Highway To Hell' Cover Shot Down By Label

AC/DC Share Another Classic Performance Video

AC/DC Classic Fuels Zombieland: Double Tap Trailer

AC/DC In The Studio For 'Highway To Hell' Anniversary

AC/DC Unleash 1979 Live Video From Their Vault

Def Leppard Wanted To Mix AC/DC With Queen

AC/DC Share Classic Rare TV Performance

AC/DC Release Surprise Social Media Video

AC/DC Classic Given Unusual Makeover

More AC/DC News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock
Aerosmith's Steven Tyler Takes A Fall Onstage- Five Finger Death Punch Recruit Brian May, Kenny Wayne Shepherd, More- New Book Celebrates AC/DC's Malcolm Young- Staind- more


Reviews
Caught In The Act: Ace Frehley Live 2019

Box Sets: Frank Zappa - Zappa in New York Deluxe

Lollapalooza 2019 Day Four Report

Lollapalooza 2019 Day Three

Lollapalooza 2019 Day Two Report

advertisement


Latest News
Aerosmith's Steven Tyler Takes A Fall Onstage

Five Finger Death Punch Recruit Brian May, Kenny Wayne Shepherd, More

New Book Celebrates AC/DC's Malcolm Young

Staind Guitarist Hopes Reunion Shows Lead To More

Rush Share Live Video From 'Cinema Strangiato'

Korn's David Silveria Returns With BI-AS

Grayscale Streaming New Song 'Old Friends'

Epica Release 'Kingdom Of Heaven' Lyric Video



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.