New Book Celebrates AC/DC's Malcolm Young

"Malcolm Young: The Man Who Made AC/DC", a new book that celebrates the AC/DC cofounder has been released and author Jeff Apter spoke about the effort in a new interview.

Apter sat down with the Australian Rock Show Podcast this past week to discuss the book and had this to say, "My goal was to reveal two things: Malcolm's key role within AC/DC - you know the fact that he really was the driving force of the band and document a lot of those decisions and key decisions and key movements that he made.

"Also just reveal as much I could possibly learn about the man himself and you know, if I get that middle ground between those two - and get it right, like I think I've done - hopefully I've revealed a lot more about Malcolm Young than was known beforehand."

He was also asked about the rumors that the band was planning to release a new album and launch a world tour. He said, "Yeah, it's really interesting. I'm of the school that without Malcolm it feels a little bit odd. It just doesn't quite feel like AC/DC. But at the same time I totally 'get it'.

"Angus is now, he's always been the focal point of the band but now Angus is really, he adopted I guess Malcolm's role as the driving force of the band, and Angus has never done anything else in his life.

"AC/DC has been his life since he was a teenager you know and he's now deep into his 60's. I think his attitude is like that of say the (Rolling) Stones or the old bluesmen - you know 'why do I have to stop? What's forcing me to stop? If I can still play and still enjoy it and we still draw big crowds and we're not embarrassing ourselves there's no harm in doing what we're doing'.

"There's still a demand for it as their recent tours have shown, you know, hundreds of thousands of people are still coming to see AC/DC."





