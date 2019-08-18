Sneak Peek AC/DC Frontman Brian Johnson's New TV Series

AXS TV have shared a new preview of AC/DC frontman Brian Johnson's new television series "A Life On The Road ", which will premiere on the network on September 15th.

The new clip is an extended 2-minute sneak peek of the first episode featuring Johnson visiting with Sting and shows the two visiting the site of CBGB's, where The Police played their very first show. Watch the sneak peek here.

The first season of the show will also feature Led Zeppelin's Robert Plant, The Who's Roger Daltrey, Def Leppard's Joe Elliott, Metallica's Lars Ulrich, Pink Floyd's Nick Mason, Billy Joel, The Eagles' Joe Walsh, Dolly Parton, Bad Company's Paul Rodgers and Fleetwood Mac cofounder Mick Fleetwood.





