AC/DC Dream Came True To Volbeat Star

08-20-2019
AC/DC

Volbeat's Rob Caggiano says that AC/DC's "Back In Black" is one of the albums that inspired him to become a musician and he shared how he was able to work with frontman Brian Johnson.

Caggiano named the blockbuster AC/DC album and Van Halen's debut as the two records that made him want to become a guitarist during an interview with here.

"I was a huge Eddie Van Halen fan. He's my favorite guitar player. Eddie and [AC/DC's] Angus [Young] are my two favorites." Rob was asked is he ever met either one and responded, "I've met Angus and he's a super-cool guy.

"I met him on the 'Stiff Upper Lip' tour in New York and I talked to him for, like, 45 minutes. He was trying a new amp that night, I think it was a Wizard amp or something and we were just talking about his tone and he was really into what I thought of the sound that night, which was crazy. He's a really nice guy."

Caggiano went on to explain how he actually got to work with Angus' bandmate Brian Johnson while producing Jim Breuer's "Songs From The Garage" album and the famed vocalist sang on a song that he had written.

"I actually got to work with Brian Johnson, " Rob shared. "I produced a record and he sang on one of the tracks that I wrote, so he's actually singing my lyrics, which is insane. It's called 'Mr. Rock 'N' Roll'."

Rob says that sessions took place shortly before Johnson was forced to drop off AC/DC's tour or face permanent hearing loss. Caggiano described Brian a "super-nice guy and very professional. This was a few months before the whole thing happened with AC/DC [leaving the tour] and everything got weird.

"He was great to work with and he did his tracks really quick and then he invited us to his house and cooked us an amazing steak dinner."


