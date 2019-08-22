AC/DC Singer Explains His Exit From The Band

Original AC/DC singer Dave Evans explained his reasons for leaving the legendary band during a recent interview conducted by former Anthrax frontman Neil Turbin.

Evans spoke with Turbin for The Metal Voice and when asked about why he left the group, he responded (via SleezeRoxx,) "The reason why I left the band was because we had a hit record and we were doing so many shows, sometimes we were doing three shows a day and I was not getting paid.

"We were on TV on radio but we were not getting any money. Plus were pretty unhappy with our third manager. I had to pay rent back at my apartment in Sidney, I was paying off a car, working my ass off and not getting any money.

"We had a meeting one night with the manager and he smart mouthed me, so I punched him. I had enough so I was going to leave the band after the tour unless I got a certain amount of money, which I didn't, so I left. Strictly economics."





