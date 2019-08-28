Original AC/DC Singer Recalls Angus and Malcolm Fight

Original AC/DC singer Dave Evans recently looked back at his time with the legendary band including their early success and recalled a fist fight between brothers Angus and Malcolm Young.

Evans recently sat down with The Metal Voice and looked back at how the band found success early on. He said (via SR) "In the beginning, we were a real band and we all had an equal say.

"When we first started gigging, Malcolm's older brother, the famous George Young from the Easybeats, was the A&R guy for a new record label, Albert Music (along with Harry Vanda). George came along to listen to us rehearse.

"Then George said, 'We will sign you up for a record' and George Young and Harry Vanda produced our first record/ single 'Can I sit next to you Girl'. We had a hit record immediately and it just raced up the charts. At the end of the year, it was named Best Australian Group Record of the Year. We were playing to the biggest crowds in Australia and we also toured with Lou Reed."

Dave was also asked if he witnessed any fighting or arguments within the band during his tenure with the group and he responded, "Angus lost his temper one time, next thing you know he goes flying into Malcolm.

"Malcolm fought back, little fists going all over the place but none really landed and it just broke up. The rest of us were shocked at first and then we were just laughing.

"Angus had a bit of a temper. One time, Angus came at me backstage, cause he loses his temper and I put my hand on his head so Angus couldn't reach me and they took him away. Angus is known to lose his temper."





