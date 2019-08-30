AC/DC Frontman Turned Weatherman For 'Hell's Bells'

AC/DC's Brian Johnson shares the story of "Hell's Bells" in a preview AXS TV have shared of the iconic singer's appearance on The Big Interview, which will be premiere on October 1st at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT.

In the clip, Johnson reflects on the circumstances that inspired the lyrics to the legendary opening track of the blockbuster "Back In Black" album. Brian recalled how he was suffering from writer's block when mother nature intervened to inspired the words to the classic track.

Johnson was sitting at breakfast in the Bahamas where the band was writing and recording the album as a tropical storm rolled in. Brian shared, "Mutt went, 'Oh, it's rolling thunder!' And I went, 'Rolling thunder, pouring rain, coming on like a hurricane. There's white lightning flashing. I mean I literally was giving a weather report."

He didn't realize at the time just how classic those lines would become, "When great things are happening so quickly, you never realize, do you? It's so fabulous. It just looks so easy. When you try to do it again, it never works!" Watch the clip here.

Johnson's October 1st appearances on the show will be followed by Cheap Trick on October 08, followed on October 15 Chicago; October 22 Poison's Bret Michaels; October 29Alice Cooper; November 05 Little Big Town; November 19 David Byrne; November 26 America; December 03 Bryan Cranston; December 10 Yes's Jon Anderson and December 17 Alabama.





