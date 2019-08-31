King's X Cancel Tour Due To Family Emergency

King's X shared the bad news on Friday (August 30th) that they have been forced to cancel their planned European tour due to "a family emergency."

The group released the following statement, "We are truly heartbroken that we will not be able to see all of our European fans, as we have been clamouring for these dates since we announced them. We would like the fans and all those concerned to know the band is okay.

"Please respect the band's privacy and please give them some time. We are doing everything in our power to reschedule the tour for 2020. (More news to come). Tickets will remain valid for the new dates or refunds can be obtained from the point of sale."





