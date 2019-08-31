.

King's X Cancel Tour Due To Family Emergency

08-31-2019
King's X

King's X shared the bad news on Friday (August 30th) that they have been forced to cancel their planned European tour due to "a family emergency."

The group released the following statement, "We are truly heartbroken that we will not be able to see all of our European fans, as we have been clamouring for these dates since we announced them. We would like the fans and all those concerned to know the band is okay.

"Please respect the band's privacy and please give them some time. We are doing everything in our power to reschedule the tour for 2020. (More news to come). Tickets will remain valid for the new dates or refunds can be obtained from the point of sale."


Related Stories


King's X Cancel Tour Due To Family Emergency

King's X Recording First New Album In Over A Decade

More King's X News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock
Hurricane Forces Rolling Stones To Move Up Concert- Tool Announce North American Tour- King's X Cancel Tour Due To Family Emergency- Alice In Chains' William DuVall- more


Reviews
Caught In The Act: Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band Live 2019

On The Record: Parliament- Anthony Rogers

Peter Frampton Live On Keeping the Blues Alive Mediterranean Cruise

Quick Flicks: Bachman

Caught In The Act: Queen + Adam Lambert Live In Chicago

advertisement


Latest News
Tool Announce North American Tour

King's X Cancel Tour Due To Family Emergency

Alice In Chains' William DuVall Unplugging For Solo Tour

Senses Fail Release 'Bastard Son' Video

As I Lay Dying Share Story Behind 'My Own Grave'

Neil Young And Crazy Horse Share New Song 'Milky Way'

Singled Out: Imperium Dekadenz's Frozen in Time

Hurricane Forces Rolling Stones To Move Up Concert



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.