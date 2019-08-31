Exhumed And Gatekeeper Announce Coheadlining Tour

The trek will kick off on Halloween night (October 31st) in Austin at Barracuda and will run until December 4th, where it will wrap up in Las Vegas at the Bunkhouse Saloon.

Exhumed's Matt Harvey had this to say,, "We couldn't be more stoked to bring folks such a stacked lineup for this tour. It's gonna be a neck-breaking extravaganza of massive proportions!

"We can't wait to get out and play stuff from Horrorfor all the Gore Metal Maniacs out there and showcasing the tunes alongside Gatecreeper, our Bay Area homies in Necrot and Judiciary will really be a trial by fire for the songs.

"We've got a new setlist, new production, and the same old body odor, so come out and make some noise with us!" See the dates - here.