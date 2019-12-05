AC/DC The Next Big 2020 Tour To Be Announced?
Is AC/DC the next big tour to be announced for 2020? Now that comments from The Black Crowes manager have proven true about a Def Leppard, Motley Crue and Poison tour, another tour by AC/DC that he mentioned has gone largely unnoticed.
Red Light Management's Mark DiDia made headlines after he leaked the news of the Motley Crue tour during an appearance on The Howard Stern Wrap-Up Show last month.
During his comments, DiDia also stated that hard rock legends AC/DC would be hitting the road next year. He said, "There's a Motley Crue / Poison / Def Leppard tour coming, there's a Rage Against The Machine... AC/DC's coming. There's a lot of rock coming out next year.
"God bless Drake and Billie Eilish and all that, they're streaming music and they have a lot of followers. Rock doesn't stream, but there's a thing that's happening. I think people miss guitars and bass and drums."
