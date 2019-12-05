.

AC/DC The Next Big 2020 Tour To Be Announced?

William Lee | 12-05-2019

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

AC/DC

Is AC/DC the next big tour to be announced for 2020? Now that comments from The Black Crowes manager have proven true about a Def Leppard, Motley Crue and Poison tour, another tour by AC/DC that he mentioned has gone largely unnoticed.

Red Light Management's Mark DiDia made headlines after he leaked the news of the Motley Crue tour during an appearance on The Howard Stern Wrap-Up Show last month.

During his comments, DiDia also stated that hard rock legends AC/DC would be hitting the road next year. He said, "There's a Motley Crue / Poison / Def Leppard tour coming, there's a Rage Against The Machine... AC/DC's coming. There's a lot of rock coming out next year.

"God bless Drake and Billie Eilish and all that, they're streaming music and they have a lot of followers. Rock doesn't stream, but there's a thing that's happening. I think people miss guitars and bass and drums."


Related Stories


AC/DC The Next Big 2020 Tour To Be Announced?

AC/DC Icon Bon Scott To Honored With Real Highway To Hell

AC/DC Frontman Previews Bad Company's Paul Rodgers Interview

AC/DC Frontman Previews Dolly Parton TV Interview

AC/DC Previews Billy Joel's A Life On The Road

AC/DC Frontman Previews Metallica TV Interview

AC/DC Frontman Previews The Who's Roger Daltrey TV Interview

AC/DC Singer Previews Robert Plant TV Interview

AC/DC Used In Unusual Way By Police Dept

AC/DC Frontman Turned Weatherman For 'Hell's Bells'

More AC/DC News


advertisement



Day In Rock
Guns N' Roses To Rock Super Bowl Concert- AC/DC The Next Big 2020 Tour To Be Announced?- Eddie Van Halen Made It Effortless To Create For Sammy- more


Reviews
Holiday Gift Guide: Box Sets - Jimi Hendrix, Chris Cornell and more

Holiday Gift Guide: Box Sets - Jethro Tull

Holiday Gift Guide: Box Sets - Ozzy Osbourne, Freddie Mercury and more

Santa's Jukebox: Rob Halford, A Prog Rock Christmas, more

Sites and Sounds: Paul Winter's 40th Annual Winter Solstice Celebration

advertisement


Latest News
Guns N' Roses To Rock Super Bowl Concert

AC/DC The Next Big 2020 Tour To Be Announced?

Eddie Van Halen Made It Effortless To Create For Sammy

The Beach Boys Expand 2020 Tour Plans

Pink Floyd's The Wall Anniversary Celebrate In The Studio

Temperance Release 'Lost In The Christmas Dream' Video

Annihilator Tackle Domestic Violence With 'Psycho Ward' Video

Singled Out: Flight Club's All Hell



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.