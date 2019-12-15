Paul McCartney Has A Secret Christmas Album
Beatles legend Paul McCartney has revealed that he recorded a secret Christmas album years ago but he says that he made it only for family to enjoy.
McCartney shared the news during an interview with BBC Radio 4's World At One, telling them, "Years ago, I thought, 'There's not very good Christmas records,' so I actually went into my studio over a couple of years and I made one.
"But it's just for the family. It gets brought out each year, I've just got a little demo of it, but the kids like it. It's kind of traditional, it's something they've heard through the years and now it's the grandkids getting indoctrinated with my carols record."
