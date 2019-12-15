Paul McCartney Has A Secret Christmas Album

Beatles legend Paul McCartney has revealed that he recorded a secret Christmas album years ago but he says that he made it only for family to enjoy.

McCartney shared the news during an interview with BBC Radio 4's World At One, telling them, "Years ago, I thought, 'There's not very good Christmas records,' so I actually went into my studio over a couple of years and I made one.

"But it's just for the family. It gets brought out each year, I've just got a little demo of it, but the kids like it. It's kind of traditional, it's something they've heard through the years and now it's the grandkids getting indoctrinated with my carols record."





Related Stories

Paul McCartney's Children's Book Adaptation Coming To Netflix

Paul McCartney Announce Special Double A-Side Release

Paul McCartney Penning Music For It's A Wonderful Life Musical

Paul McCartney Jams Beatles Classic With Aerosmith's Steven Tyler

Paul McCartney Announce Four Live Reissues

Paul McCartney Adds Second Album For Special Reissue

Reissue Of 1975 Performance Presented By Paul and Linda McCartney Coming

Paul McCartney Announces Special Limited Edition Release

Paul McCartney Streaming John Lennon Inspired Song 2018 In Review

More Paul McCartney News



